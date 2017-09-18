Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Sunday
DeShields went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Since logging three steals in the first two games of September, DeShields has struggled to make an impact on the basepaths, going 0-for-3 on stolen-base attempts. Despite the lack of impact in that category of late, DeShields has still been getting on base at a decent clip, which will be enough to keep him in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future, especially with Carlos Gomez (ankle) facing an uncertain timetable for returning to action.
More News
