Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Sunday

DeShields went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Since logging three steals in the first two games of September, DeShields has struggled to make an impact on the basepaths, going 0-for-3 on stolen-base attempts. Despite the lack of impact in that category of late, DeShields has still been getting on base at a decent clip, which will be enough to keep him in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future, especially with Carlos Gomez (ankle) facing an uncertain timetable for returning to action.

