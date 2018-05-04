Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Thursday

DeShields went 2-for-5 with with two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

DeShields has hit well since his return from the disabled list, with Thursday's multi-hit performance being his fifth in 11 games. He continues to frequently bat leadoff, giving him run scoring upside and a green light on the basepaths.

