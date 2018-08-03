Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scratched from Friday's lineup
DeShields was scratched from the lineup Friday due to a headache.
Carlos Tocci will take his place in center field and bat ninth in the order against the Orioles. DeShields should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game.
