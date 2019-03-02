Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scratched with sore knee
DeShields was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a sore right knee, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It is unclear who will be replacing DeShields in the lineup. The Rangers are saying that the injury is not too serious, so he should be considered day-to-day.
