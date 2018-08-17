Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Seen wearing finger splint

DeShields' finger was in a splint after Thursday's game against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He was hit by a pitch on the hand during Thursday's contest.

There's no word on the severity of DeShields' injury just yet, but the splint does not bode particularly well. There will be more information on his status well before Friday's lineup is released. If DeShields is held out, Carlos Tocci could get playing time in center.