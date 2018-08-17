Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Seen wearing finger splint
DeShields' finger was in a splint after Thursday's game against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He was hit by a pitch on the hand during Thursday's contest.
There's no word on the severity of DeShields' injury just yet, but the splint does not bode particularly well. There will be more information on his status well before Friday's lineup is released. If DeShields is held out, Carlos Tocci could get playing time in center.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Needs improved approach•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Knocks in run in return•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Back from DL on Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Team hopes for return Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Probably not battling concussion•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out with concussion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...