Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Set to rejoin team Saturday
DeShields (finger) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
DeShields has been on the DL since Aug. 17 with a fractured tip of his right middle finger. He went 2-for-11 with six walks, a stolen base and a run scored over four games while on rehab assignment.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Suffers fractured finger•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Seen wearing finger splint•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Needs improved approach•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Knocks in run in return•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Back from DL on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...