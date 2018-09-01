Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Set to rejoin team Saturday

DeShields (finger) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

DeShields has been on the DL since Aug. 17 with a fractured tip of his right middle finger. He went 2-for-11 with six walks, a stolen base and a run scored over four games while on rehab assignment.

