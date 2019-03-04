Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Set to return Tuesday
DeShields (knee) will play Tuesday against the Athletics, Jared Sandler of 105.3 The FAN reports.
DeShields has been sidelined since Saturday due to a sore right knee, but he's expected to rejoin the lineup Tuesday after taking a few days to rest and recover.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not playing Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scratched with sore knee•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Will start in center field•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Reaches deal with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sticks in leadoff spot•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals two bases in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...