Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Shows off speed

DeShields went 1-for-2 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases Wednesday against the Giants.

The sore right knee that forced DeShields to miss some time earlier in the week no longer appears to be an issue. On top of returning to the outfield Wednesday (after being limited to DH duties in his first game back), the speedster notched his first two stolen bases of camp. He's now 5-for-18 (.278) with a 2:2 BB:K through seven Cactus League appearances.