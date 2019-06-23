Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Singles three times, swipes bag

DeShields went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.

Sunday was DeShields' first multi-RBI outing since April 20 and he still has just 16 on the year. The stolen base was his 12th of 2019 as he looks to surpass his total of 20 from 2018.

