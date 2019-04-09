Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sits in NL park

DeShields is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers are playing in a National League park, and they will opt to deploy Shin-Soo Choo in left field and Joey Gallo in center field to keep some thump in the lineup. It also doesn't help that DeShields is 3-for-28 (.107) this season, although at least he is walking at close to a 20 percent clip in the early going.