Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sitting for series opener

DeShields is not starting Monday against the Blue Jays.

DeShields will head to the bench for Monday's series opener in Toronto after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Sunday's series finale against the Brewers. Danny Santana is covering center field in his absence, while Logan Forsythe is starting at first base.

