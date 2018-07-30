Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Starts Sunday

DeShields started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over Houston. The extra-base hit was his first since July 3.

DeShields was recently demoted to Triple-A Round Rock after a 1-for-38 stretch dropped his average to .204, only to get an immediate recall when Texas placed Ryan Rua (back) on the 10-day disabled list. The Rangers are under no illusion that DeShields has fixed whatever was ailing his swing during a three-day stay at Round Rock, but with the only other center fielder on the active roster being Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci, DeShields could reclaim his old job.