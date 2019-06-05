Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Starts Tuesday

DeShields went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, a run scored and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 12-11 loss to Baltimore.

DeShields made his first start since being called up to replace the injured Joey Gallo (oblique) and hit out of the two hole. If he could ever sustain production like this over long stretches of time, DeShields would not be a regular on the Arlington to Nashville shuttle. He and Danny Santana will share center field while Gallo rehabs.