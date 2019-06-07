Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals 10th bag
DeShields went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.
DeShields, who was in the starting for a third straight game, is getting on base with regularity since his callup. He's reached base safely nine times over his last 16 plate appearances and stolen two bases during his three-start run. DeShields has stolen 10 bases, tying him for 12th in MLB, and steals a base once every 12.4 plate appearances. That translates roughly to one every three games. If he works his way into consistent playing time, DeShields could be a valuable asset for fantasy owners.
