Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals two bases in loss

DeShields went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, two runs and two walks in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Oakland.

DeShields had been held without a stolen base since July 22 when he swiped a pair against the Indians. He reached the 20 stolen base mark for the third time in his four MLB seasons, but still owns a meager .208 average in 2018.

