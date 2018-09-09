Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals two bases in loss
DeShields went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, two runs and two walks in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Oakland.
DeShields had been held without a stolen base since July 22 when he swiped a pair against the Indians. He reached the 20 stolen base mark for the third time in his four MLB seasons, but still owns a meager .208 average in 2018.
