Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sticks in leadoff spot
DeShields went 2-for-4 with a double and was caught stealing in Friday's 4-0 win over the Padres.
DeShields has been returned to hitting leadoff, a spot he held regularly until July. Friday's game was DeShields' third straight as the leadoff hitter, and he's gone 3-for-11 with two walks, two runs, two stolen bases during the stretch. DeShields is arbitration eligible in 2019 and is not guaranteed a spot next season given the way his 2018 has unfolded. He's reached 20 steals for the third time in four seasons, but his measly .305 on-base percentage and questionable plate approach earned him a couple of trips to the minors and a drop to ninth in the order. It looks like manager Jeff Banister is giving him a chance to prove he belongs.
