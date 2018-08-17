Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Suffers fractured finger

DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a fracture of his right middle fingertip.

DeShields sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch in Thursday's game, and was seen wearing a splint. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return Aug. 26 against the Dodgers, while Carlos Tocci and the newly recalled Drew Robinson see time in center field for the Rangers.

