Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Suffers fractured finger
DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a fracture of his right middle fingertip.
DeShields sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch in Thursday's game, and was seen wearing a splint. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return Aug. 26 against the Dodgers, while Carlos Tocci and the newly recalled Drew Robinson see time in center field for the Rangers.
