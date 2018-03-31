Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Suffers hand injury
DeShields felt an odd sensation in his right hand after fouling a pitch in the seventh inning of Friday's win over the Astros, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
DeShields remained in the game after an on-field examination by the team trainer. He worked a walk and scored a run on Joey Gallo's double, but had no chances in the field over the final two innings. He doesn't feel it should be a problem and expects to play Saturday.
