Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Surgery likely on broken hand

DeShields (hand) will meet with a Dr. Thomas Diliberti on Monday to determine if he requires surgery, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

DeShields was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand Saturday, an injury he suffered after fouling off a pitch in Friday's game. While his plans haven't been confirmed at this point, the 25-year-old outfielder is likely headed for surgery, after which a more concrete timetable for his return should emerge. At this point, he's tentatively expected to return sometime in the first half of May. In the meantime, Jurickson Profar, Drew Robinson and Carlos Tocci are all candidates to step into a more prominent outfield role while DeShields is sidelined.