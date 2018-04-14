Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swings bat Friday

DeShields (hand) started swinging a bat Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Just 11 days after undergoing surgery to remove the broken hamate bone from his left hand, DeShields swung a bat for the first time. He also played catch and believes he'll be back sooner than the original 4-to-6 week timetable, although the club isn't counting on him back before the end of the month.