Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes 16th base
DeShields went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, RBI and run scored Saturday against the White Sox.
DeShields only managed to reach base once but took advantage, as he stole third base in the bottom of the seventh inning, his 16th of the season. He subsequently scored on the same play due to a throwing error by Omar Narvaez. Despite reaching base in eight of his past 11 games, this was DeShields' first stolen base since June 17.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Crosses home four times•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Fighting through slump•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Records three hits•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Batting second Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...