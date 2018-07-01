Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes 16th base

DeShields went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, RBI and run scored Saturday against the White Sox.

DeShields only managed to reach base once but took advantage, as he stole third base in the bottom of the seventh inning, his 16th of the season. He subsequently scored on the same play due to a throwing error by Omar Narvaez. Despite reaching base in eight of his past 11 games, this was DeShields' first stolen base since June 17.

