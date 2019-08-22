Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes 20th bag

DeShields went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

The speedster has now reached 20 steals for the third straight season and the fourth time in his career. DeShields is having trouble getting into the lineup on an everyday basis, but he nonetheless appears to be gearing up for a big finish to the season, hitting .310 (9-for-29) over his last eight games with four runs, four RBI and a 5-for-5 performance on the basepaths.