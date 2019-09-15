Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes 22nd bag

DeShields went 0-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

DeShields drew his walk in the second inning, then stole second and advanced to third on an error before scoring on a Jose Trevino single. In the fourth, DeShields knocked in Danny Santana with a groundout. The speedy outfielder is up to 22 stolen bases this year while adding a .244/.327/.343 slash line, four homers, 32 RBI and 40 runs scored across 324 at-bats.