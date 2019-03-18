Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes another bag

DeShields batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and stole his fourth base of the Cactus League in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

DeShields showed the kind of be impact he can make as a baserunner. He opened with in infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw, then went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a delayed steal of home. Becoming a baserunner has been a challenge in the past for DeShields but not this spring. The center fielder is hitting .324 with a .395 on-base percentage.

