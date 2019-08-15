Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes bag in win
Deshields went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Toronto.
Deshields swiped his 16th bag of the season. The center fielder maintains a respectable .347 on-base percentage which will aide him in his chase for a third straight season with 20-plus steals.
