Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes bag in win

Deshields went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Toronto.

Deshields swiped his 16th bag of the season. The center fielder maintains a respectable .347 on-base percentage which will aide him in his chase for a third straight season with 20-plus steals.

