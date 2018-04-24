Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Monday

DeShields went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Athletics.

DeShields is back atop the Rangers order after missing a little more than three weeks while recovering from a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. And he's doing things leadoff hitters traditionally do: get on base and steal bags. The two steals Monday were the first of the season for the center fielder, who swiped 29 bases in 120 games last season.

