Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Sunday
DeShields walked twice in three plate appearances, stole two bases and scored two runs in Sunday's 5-0 win over Cleveland.
The steals were the first for DeShields since July 1, ending a 13-game drought in which he batted .073 (3-for-41) and got on base just six times (.136 OBP). He opened the season as the Rangers' leadoff hitter, but has been dropped to ninth under the weight of a poor batting average (.207) and on-base percentage (.304). The one area where he has been helpful is in the stolen base category. His two thefts Sunday give him 18 for the season, tying him for 10th in MLB.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Enters Friday's game•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Cleared to play•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Expects to play Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...