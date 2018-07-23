Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Sunday

DeShields walked twice in three plate appearances, stole two bases and scored two runs in Sunday's 5-0 win over Cleveland.

The steals were the first for DeShields since July 1, ending a 13-game drought in which he batted .073 (3-for-41) and got on base just six times (.136 OBP). He opened the season as the Rangers' leadoff hitter, but has been dropped to ninth under the weight of a poor batting average (.207) and on-base percentage (.304). The one area where he has been helpful is in the stolen base category. His two thefts Sunday give him 18 for the season, tying him for 10th in MLB.