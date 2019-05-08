Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Takes seat in series finale
DeShields is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Joey Gallo will replace DeShields in center field with the designated-hitter spot not available in the National League ballpark. Even when the Rangers resume American League play Thursday in Houston, DeShields isn't a lock to stick in a full-time role with the big club for very long. Texas is expected to welcome back first baseman Ronald Guzman (hamstring) from the injured list Thursday, and the team will need to send a player to the minors in a corresponding move. Since utility options Danny Santana and Logan Forsythe both have made the most of their opportunities this season and have no minor-league options remaining, the slumping DeShields could find himself as the odd man out.
