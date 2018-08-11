Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Team hopes for return Sunday

DeShields (concussion) has been taking batting practice and performing other baseball-related activities, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are hoping DeShields will return by Sunday's series finale against the Yankees. There's still some question as to whether his condition is concussion-related, as DeShields said his state may have been related to a migraine or virus. Presumably, if he's not suffering from a real concussion, passing the concussion protocol is to be expected.