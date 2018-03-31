Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Undergoing MRI on hand
DeShields will undergo an MRI on his swollen left hand Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
It appears as though a trip to the disabled list is a very real possibility for DeShields, who suffered a hand injury during Friday's game. The outfielder said that he felt an odd sensation in his right hand after fouling off a pitch in the seventh inning, though he was able to remain in the game. Expect an update on his status by the end of the day.
