Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Undergoing MRI on hand

DeShields will undergo an MRI on his swollen left hand Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It appears as though a trip to the disabled list is a very real possibility for DeShields, who suffered a hand injury during Friday's game. The outfielder said that he felt an odd sensation in his right hand after fouling off a pitch in the seventh inning, though he was able to remain in the game. Expect an update on his status by the end of the day.