Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Was hot, now cold
DeShields went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.
As scorching as DeShields was when first called up from Triple-A Nashville, he's gone the other way this week. The outfielder reached base safely 12 times in first 19 at-bats after the callup but has gone hitless over his last 13 at-bats. He and Danny Santana continue to share center field while Joey Gallo is sidelined with an oblique injury.
