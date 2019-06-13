Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Was hot, now cold

DeShields went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

As scorching as DeShields was when first called up from Triple-A Nashville, he's gone the other way this week. The outfielder reached base safely 12 times in first 19 at-bats after the callup but has gone hitless over his last 13 at-bats. He and Danny Santana continue to share center field while Joey Gallo is sidelined with an oblique injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories