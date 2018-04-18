Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday
DeShields (hand) will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
DeShields is scheduled to play Thursday and Friday before being reevaluated by the team Saturday. He has been on the shelf since the end of March with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. The initial diagnosis provided a 4-to-6 week timetable, though DeShields has been progressing ahead of schedule and could return sometime next week if all checks out this weekend.
