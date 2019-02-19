Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Will start in center field
Rangers manager Chris Woodward plans for DeShields to start in center field, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers recently signed veteran Ben Revere to a minor-league contract and have discussed using Joey Gallo in center field, but Woodward put to rest any thought of DeShields in a backup role. "He's a dynamic player," Woodward said. "He's worked really hard. If he gets right, he could be the catalyst for our team. He puts a lot of pressure on defenses." There was some doubt DeShields would be around in 2019 after he plunged to a .216 batting average and .310 on-base percentage last season. Wanting to be more than an on-base guy, DeShields' plate approach got messed up as he tried to lift the ball more, The 25-year-old was twice demoted to the minors as a result. Coaches have worked on getting him to hit more line drives and groundballs, so that he can be the catalyst Woodward talked about.
