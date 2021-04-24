Evans (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the Rangers' alternate training site Saturday.

Evans suffered a lat injury during the offseason but was expected to be in the mix for some high-leverage opportunities once he was cleared to return. Although the right-hander is now healthy, he'll work at the team's alternate training site going forward. Evans made four relief appearances for Texas last year and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in four innings.