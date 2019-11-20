Play

Evans was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

After spending the past five seasons in the minor-league system, Evans was added to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level last season, where he recorded a 0.96 ERA and a 60:22 K:BB over 37.2 innings pitched. While he was effective in 2019, he likely still has some time to go before reaching the majors.

