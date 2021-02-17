Evans suffered a lat injury during the offseason and won't be able to throw off a mound until mid-March, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Evans made his major-league debut in 2020, appearing as a reliever in four games and allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four over four innings. However, he'll be limited to begin spring training due to a lat injury that he sustained during the offseason. A better timetable for his return could be known once he resumes throwing off a mound, but he could be sidelined to begin the regular season.