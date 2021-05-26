Evans walked one and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Angels.

Evans was called up earlier in the day and made his season debut Tuesday. The 24-year-old bullpen prospect fared well his first time out, although the fastball velocity was down a few ticks to the 92-93 range coming off a latissimus injury. He struck out 16 of 23 batters in the minors and brings a high strikeout rate to the majors. Evans could emerge at the backend of the bullpen by the time 2021 finishes.