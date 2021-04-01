site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Demarcus Evans: Lands on injured list
Evans (lat) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Evans' spring buildup was significantly delayed by an offseason lat injury. It's not clear when he'll be ready for game action.
