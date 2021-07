Evans will be recalled for Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

The Rangers figure to need some additional bullpen arms to get through 14 innings Sunday, so Evans and his 8.68 ERA will join the club in Buffalo. The righty has logged three consecutive scoreless appearances for Triple-A Round Rock, so perhaps this success will translate to the big-league level if he gets called upon Sunday.