Evans fanned 100 batters over 60 innings between High-A Down East and Double-A Frisco in 2019, but command issues prevented the Rangers from giving him a late-season callup, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reprots.

Evans is strictly a reliever and doesn't pop up on many prospect lists as a result, but his raw stuff is closer worthy. He held opponents to a .119 average and posted an eye-popping 0.90 ERA. His high-spin rate fastball tops out at 98 MPH and sits between 94 and 96, but command is a big issue. While the right-hander struck out 14.5 batters per nine innings, Evans also walked 5.3, down from the 6.9 he posted in 2018. He was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason and could reach MLB in 2020.