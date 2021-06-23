The Rangers optioned Evans to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
The righty gets demoted after yielding four runs on five hits in just 0.2 innings Tuesday, raising his ERA to 8.68. Evans has demonstrated his strikeout stuff, fanning 14 batters in 9.1 innings with the Rangers, but his run prevention has been too poor to keep him on the big-league roster.
