The Rangers officially called Evans up from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Texas is designating Evans as its 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably be sent back to Round Rock after the doubleheader concludes. In nine appearances out of the big-league bullpen this season, Evans has posted an 8.68 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across 9.1 innings.