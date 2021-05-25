The Rangers recalled Evans to their active roster Tuesday.
Evans will be available during Tuesday's game against the Angels. In five appearances with Triple-A Round Rock this season, the righty has pitched 7.2 innings and allowed two earned runs. He fills one of the roster spots opened by injuries to Kyle Gibson (groin) and Hunter Wood (elbow).
