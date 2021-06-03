Evans (0-1) allowed one earned run on a hit and a walk across one inning, taking the loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

Evans inherited a runner on first base with no outs in the sixth inning. He proceeded to walk Dom Nunez before allowing a two-RBI double to Raimel Tapia to surrender the lead. The 24-year-old has just nine MLB innings in seven appearances under his belt. He has shown the ability to maintain high strikeout rates through his years in the minor leagues. He has a 3.60 ERA and seven punchouts in five innings this season.