Evans (lat) threw live batting practice Sunday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Evans appears to be closing in on a return from the lat injury he suffered over the offseason, though it's not yet clear exactly when he's expected to be ready for game action. The 24-year-old righty has a live enough arm that he could be in the mix for high-leverage opportunities at some point this season in an injury-plagued Rangers' bullpen despite the fact that he's only thrown four major-league innings. Veteran Ian Kennedy is holding down the closer job for now.