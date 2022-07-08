Santana should be the favorite for save opportunities after manager Chris Woodward announced Friday that Joe Barlow has been removed from the closer role, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Santana picked up his lone save of the season in late May and has primarily worked in as a setup man this year with 13 holds, but Barlow's demotion opens up a ninth-inning role. Santana has been effective with a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 32 innings, though it appears he won't simply be stepping in as the Rangers' new closer, as Woodward said he'll now utilize a matchup-based approach for saves, per Levi Weaver of The Athletic. Matt Bush (forearm) appears close to returning from the injured list and could also be in the late-inning mix.