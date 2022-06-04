Santana sustained a left ankle contusion during Saturday's game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Santana entered Saturday's matchup in the sixth inning and struck out one in a scoreless inning. However, he took a comebacker off his left ankle to close out the inning. Although he recovered to make the play, he was limping badly on his way off the field and had to be helped down the dugout stairs. The Rangers said later in the game that the right-hander didn't depart because of the injury and said that the issue doesn't appear to be serious. Santana should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale against Seattle.