Santana struck out one batter in a perfect inning and notched a save over Oakland on Friday.

Santana was given his first save opportunity of the year Friday and finished off the 8-5 with no issue, tossing 10 of 11 pitches for strikes. He lowered his season ERA to 1.93 with one save and six holds through 14 innings. Santana has gone five straight appearances without allowing an earned run.