Santana struck out one over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Santana worked a scoreless ninth inning in his second game back after spending time on the COVID-19-related injury list. After getting tagged with a loss in his first outing of the season, Santana has made four consecutive scoreless appearances. He's been deployed in the last third of games but is not considered a candidate to close out games when Texas is leading.