Santana was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Santana was traded from the Dodgers to the Rangers in mid-June, and he struck out 12 in five scoreless innings across five relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. He should be available out of the bullpen going forward after left-hander Wes Benjamin was sent down in a corresponding move.
